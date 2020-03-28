Hansen, 93rd

RAPID CITY | Margaret Hansen is celebrating her 93rd birthday on March 31, 2020. Margaret has four children: Arthur Hansen of Spearfish, Kenneth Hansen and Doug Hansen of Rapid City, and Janice Deming of Box Elder; and three stepdaughters, Vicki Zacker of Lead, Penny Hansen of Spearfish, and Patty Brown of Hill, N.H. She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 931 Fox Run Drive, Apt. 301, Rapid City, SD 57701.

