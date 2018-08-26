Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Harold Jansen

RAPID CITY | Harold Jansen will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2018. He was born in Minneapolis and lived in Rapid City before moving to the VA Center in Sturgis. Cards may be sent to 7512 Red Ridge Drive, Black Hawk, SD 57718.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.