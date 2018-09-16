Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Agnes Knutson

RAPID CITY | An Open House celebrating Agnes Knutson's 80th birthday will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 1349 Panorama Circle. The event will be hosted by Don & Kyle Blada along with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. No gifts, please. Your presence will be the best gift and cards may be sent to 12315 W. Beechwood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85375.

