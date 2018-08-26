Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Margaret Smith

RAPID CITY | Who would believe the tall, good-looking blonde from the Belle Fourche Class of 1956 would be turning 80 years old on Sept. 3, 2018! Send a card to Margaret Smith at 918 Virginia Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701, or call her (she's been in the phone book for 28 years).

