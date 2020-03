RAPID CITY | LaVonne will celebrate her 101st birthday March 9, 2020. She was born in Rapid City and has been a lifelong resident. She enjoys good health, visiting with friends and keeping up with world events. Helping her celebrate are her children, Jean (Bob) Gilmore, Linda Trankle, Jim (Carol) Trankle, and Bill (Peggy) Trankle, all of Rapid City. Please add to her celebration by sending greetings to 1015 Mountain View Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.