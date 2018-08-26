RAPID CITY | Shirley Woods will be celebrating her 80th birthday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Canyon Lake Park (Shelter 3), hosted by her family. Cards may be sent to 1981 Galaxy Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
36 dead animals found at unopened Rapid City pet store
-
Juvenile in custody as Rapid City police investigate weekend shooting
-
Reports: Trump to make campaign stop in South Dakota
-
Keystone XL moves to condemn private land in Harding County for pipeline
-
Woman charged with murder after assault with tire iron
Hot Topics
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.