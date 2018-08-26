Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Shirley Woods

RAPID CITY | Shirley Woods will be celebrating her 80th birthday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Canyon Lake Park (Shelter 3), hosted by her family. Cards may be sent to 1981 Galaxy Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

