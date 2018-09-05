The result of the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer game had Cobbler coach Mark Morgan doing cartwheels.
Literally.
After Central topped its cross-town rival 2-0, Morgan treated his team to some cartwheels, which he had promised them if the Cobblers came out on top.
"It's something that carried forward from our 2016 state championship year," he said. "The girls played like champions tonight, so they deserved to see a couple of cartwheels."
On the boys' side, Central made it a sweep, as the Cobblers held off the Raiders 3-2.
The Cobbler girls came out in attacking mode, pressuring the Raiders and controlling possession for most of the first half.
"We're a possession style team. We're not at the top of the standings right now, but our style of soccer works for us," Morgan said. "That comes from, there's a lot of heart and connection. The girls play so well together, only when you have that style of camaraderie within the team can you play that style of possession soccer."
The pressure didn't yield a goal for Central in the first 20 minutes, although it had plenty of opportunities. Alexa Henry broke that drought in the 26th minute when she tapped in a goal.
The score would stay 1-0 for the rest of the first half. To start the second half, it was Stevens that was getting the opportunities, but its opportunities weren't as strong or crisp as Central's.
"They just worked harder than we did. They didn't play better technical soccer than we did, they just outworked us," Stevens coach Luis Usera said. "I believe Coach (Morgan) had them playing like they had nothing to lose, and our girls played like they had everything to lose, so we were on our heels from the start."
The Cobblers got their second goal off the foot of Emma Avery in the 52nd minute. The Central defense and goalie Grace VanDeSteeg kept Stevens out of the net for the rest of the game.
Over the weekend, Central tied Aberdeen Central and fell to Pierre, both teams that Morgan said play similar styles as Stevens, so he felt prepared to face the Raiders.
"They're teams that are looking to get behind your back line quickly, and Stevens has a lot of really talented players from front to back," he said. "We had to be careful to now allow them to do that, because they have the players to get it done.
"What it comes down is I am beyond proud of these girls. As far as I'm concerned, Stevens is always the team to beat. Statewide they are the team to beat. Coach Usera coaches rock-solid players, they are very deep. To come away with a win against Stevens without adjusting our game, I couldn't be more proud of our girls."
Central improves to 4-2-1 on the season and hosts Spearfish Saturday at 9 a.m. Stevens is also 4-2-1 and hosts Sturgis Saturday.
Stevens makes it close, runs out of gas against Cobblers
With 15 minutes left in the game, it seemed like the Central boys had an easy 3-0 win against its rival. Then, Tage Tyler got into the mix.
Tyler scored in the 68th and 69th minute to cut the lead to 3-2, and Stevens had a few more opportunities in the final 10 minutes, but couldn't find the equalizer.
"For the majority of the game, I think we had a clear advantage in opportunities, but it went both ways," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "I think our difference maker was Eli Brink. He created so much out there tonight."
Brink got the Cobblers on the board when he scored in the 19th minute on an assist from Jory Stephens. Central scored again in the first half when Garrett Cole scored in the 39th minute.
After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Pierre Saturday where he said he thought his team played uninspired, Sabrowski said he wouldn't let that happen against Central's rival.
"We had a team meeting and a captain's meeting about being unified at the top," he said. "We really put it on their shoulders, and they did a great job of that. I think all three of my captains did a great job of that. They worked together better, moved the ball better, made no excuses and pointed no fingers."
One of those captains is Stephens, and he was able to split the defense and find the back of the net for Central's third goal in the 65 minute before Stevens made its comeback, which fell short.
"You have to give hats off to Central, they have a really good team," Raiders coach Dave Sharp said. "We dug ourselves in a little bit of a whole, and unfortunately it was just a little too much for us to comeback from. I'm proud of the guys, they fought hard and gave good effort."
Although Sabrowski was happy with a win over Stevens, he made it clear he thought what sparked the Raiders' comeback was the fact that the Raiders were in better shape than his team, something he said has to change.
"In the end, their guys were able to keep pace while our guys were cramping up," he said. "That and my rotation of reserves softens one area enough when we have a guy trying to cover space because one guy isn't pushing hard enough. We talk about it. We're going to work on faster play and conditioning, but all-in-all I'm proud of the guys, they did well."
Central, 4-1-2, hosts Spearfish Saturday while Stevens, 4-3, travels to face Sturgis Saturday.