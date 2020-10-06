Central-Roosevelt game canceled with COVID issues from Cobblers

After breaking a 15-game losing skid last week, any momentum the Rapid City Central football team had came to a screeching halt Tuesday night, as its game Friday at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
In the last 48 hours, four individuals associated with Central's football team have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Rapid City Area Schools, out of an abundance of caution, the RCAS leadership has made the decision to cancel practice for this week, as well as this Friday’s game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
In addition, all Central students who participate in football are required to stay home from school for the remainder of this week. The release said this will give RCAS nurses time to do contact tracing and ensure that anyone who has had close contact with the infected individuals are directly contacted and quarantined.
“Like all of the decisions we've made related to COVID-19, this was a difficult one, but was made with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind,” Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said.
RCAS informed the Central football families via email and phone Tuesday evening.
The Cobblers won their first game since the end of the 2018 season last weekend with a come-from-behind 32-28 victory over rival Rapid City Stevens.
Central's next game is scheduled for Oct. 16 at home against Sioux Falls Washington, before the Cobblers close the regular season Oct. 22 at home against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
It was also tough break for Roosevelt, 5-0 on the season and ranked first in both the South Dakota Media Poll and South Dakota Coaches Association poll.
This is the second straight week that the Roughriders had a game called as last week's game against Aberdeen Central was canceled with COVID issues within the Golden Eagles program.
Aberdeen Central is at Rapid City Stevens Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!