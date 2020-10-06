Central-Roosevelt game canceled with COVID issues from Cobblers

After breaking a 15-game losing skid last week, any momentum the Rapid City Central football team had came to a screeching halt Tuesday night, as its game Friday at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

In the last 48 hours, four individuals associated with Central's football team have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Rapid City Area Schools, out of an abundance of caution, the RCAS leadership has made the decision to cancel practice for this week, as well as this Friday’s game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

In addition, all Central students who participate in football are required to stay home from school for the remainder of this week. The release said this will give RCAS nurses time to do contact tracing and ensure that anyone who has had close contact with the infected individuals are directly contacted and quarantined.

“Like all of the decisions we've made related to COVID-19, this was a difficult one, but was made with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind,” Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said.

RCAS informed the Central football families via email and phone Tuesday evening.