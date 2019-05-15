Elijah Williams is looking to develop his game in the college ranks, and he looks to do so with Rapid City Central teammate Gavyn Strand as he signed a letter-of-intent to compete next season at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minn.
Strand signed his letter-of-intent to Minnesota West last week.
Williams, at 6-foot-6, has his eyes on a four-year school in one or two years. In the meantime, he looks to get bigger and stronger at Minnesota West.
"I want to develop in basketball and everything else, getting bigger by hitting the weights. I feel they will push me in the right direction, so I can go to a four-year college," he said.
At about 185-190 pounds, Williams said he wants to bulk up to about 215-220 with the help of a college weight room and a healthy appetite.
"There are a lot of big boys here that play basketball," he said. "They are more developed. A lot of them are doing exactly what I am doing — they want to get bigger and faster and more developed in basketball. I'm pretty sure they are going to be on the same mission as I am. Competition will be tough."
On the court, Williams, who averaged about 14 points and 7 rebounds a game for the Cobblers, said it will be a change.
"Everybody says it is a whole new animal out there. Everybody is bigger and they all know what they are doing," he said. "Everybody is going to want to win twice as hard."
Williams credited his coaches — TJ Hay at Central and Alan Bertram at Sacred Hoops — for helping him get to this next step.
"They all helped me develop in basketball," he said.
Williams plans to study psychology in college.
"I really love talking to people and figuring out their problems and stuff, but I don't like cutting into people. This is the best option for me," he said.