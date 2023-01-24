Chadron boys lose at Gering, Gordon

Both the Gering and Gordon-Rushville boys’ basketball teams made the Chadron Cardinals one of their victims while winning twice last weekend on their home courts.

Gering had four players score in double figures while tripping the Red Birds 65-54 on Friday night, then surprised its primary rival, Scottsbluff (and almost everyone else) by about the same score—64-54—on Saturday night.

It was the Bulldogs’ first win over their cross-river foe that had thumped the Cardinals 76-46 earlier in the week, since Gering beat the Bearcats 67-44 in the 2013-14 season opener.

Gordon-Rushville was a 52-41 winner over Mullen on Friday night, then bested the Cardinals by a similar margin—48-39—Saturday night.

The two setbacks put Chadron’s record at 6-9 with seven regular season games remaining.

Ten 3-pointers, twice the Cardinals’ number, helped Gering win that game. The Bulldogs led 17-13 at the end of the first period. The Cardinals tallied 11 of the first 12 points in the second stanza to surge ahead 24-18. However, Gering suddenly got hot and scored 18 of the final 24 points in the half to hold a 36-28 advantage at the break.

Twelve of the Bulldogs’ 16 points in the third quarter came on shots from behind the arc, helping the home team increase its lead to 52-39 entering the home stretch. As the game wound down, both Chadron’s Broc Berry and Gering’s Jacob Van Anne nailed a pair of 3-pointers that left the final margin almost the same as it had been at the start of the quarter.

The Bulldogs’ Uriah Ybarra was the game’s high scorer with 20 points. Guard Max Greeley, who did not play in the December game that Gering won 58-54 in Chadron, added 17 points Friday night. Howard finished with 11 and Van Anne with 10.

Gage Wild led the Cards with 14 points, Xander Provance scored 11 and Berry 10.

Just four Gordon-Rushville players made the scorebook against the Cardinals Saturday night, but the Mustangs buried seven treys, four more than Chadron, and also outscored the visitors 9-2 at the free throw line despite missing half of their charity shots.

The Mustangs were ahead 18-13 at the end of the opening period. Each team scored a total of just 18 points in the second and third quarters to leave the difference at five—36-31—going into the last frame. The home team hung on for the win despite making only three of nine free throws.

Jace Nelson, the Gordon-Rushville center and son of Coach Joel Nelson, tossed in seven of his team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter and was the game’s high-scorer with 18. Each of the Mustangs’ senior guards, Carter Anderson and Ellis Livingston, sank three treys and finished with 13 points.

Provance paced the Cardinals with 16 points. Daniels was next with nine. Senior Caden Galbraith hit two of Chadron’s three shots from long range for six points.

Chadron came from eight points behind to beat the Sheridan County team 57-54 in overtime in early December in the Middle School Gym. The Mustangs have lost just twice since then, one of them at Gering 47-43 on Jan. 13, and began this week with a 10-3 record.

Gering 65, Chadron 54

Chadron—Gage Wild 14, Xander Provance 11, Broc Berry 10, Brady Daniels 7, Trey Hendrickson 6, Tyler Spotted Elk 4, Talen Jelinek 2. Totals: 19 (5) 11-16 54.

Gering—Uriah Ybarra 20, Max Greeley 17, Jackson Howard 11, Jacob Van Anne 10, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Eli Marez 3. Totals: 23 (10) 9-15 65 points.

Chadron 13 15 11 15 ---54

Gering 17 19 16 13 ---65

3-pointers: Chad—Berry 2, Wild 2, Daniels 1. Ger—Greeley 3, Howard 3, Van Anne 2, Ybarra 1, Marez 1.

Gordon-Rushville 48, Chadron 39

Chadron—Xander Provance 16, Brady Daniels 9, Caden Galbraith 6, Broc Berry 4, Gage Wild 2, Trey Hendrickson 2. Totals: 17 (3) 2-3 39 points.

Gordon-Rushville—Jace Nelson 18, Ellis Livingston 13, Carter Anderson 13, Logan Slama 4. Totals: 16 (7) 9-18 48 points.

Chadron 13 9 9 8 ---39

Gordon- Rushville 18 10 8 12 ----48

3-pointers: Chad—Galbraith 2, Daniels 1. G-R—Livingston 3, Anderson 3, Nelson 1.