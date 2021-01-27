Chadron boys win at Gering, lose at Gordon

Collin Brennan added eight points and both Dawson Dunbar and Xander Provance scored seven. Provance also had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Brett Pszanka tallied 16 points and was the only Gering player to finish with more than five. Although Pszanka made six of nine field goal shots, his team was just 12 of 55 from the field. The Cards were 16 of 34, but an array of turnovers handicapped their offense. Each team had three 3-pointers.

The win was Chadron’s first over the Bulldogs since 2017.

Gordon-Rushville’s victory was led by sophomore Jace Nelson, the sturdy 6-foot-4 son of Coach Joel Nelson.

Jace was eight of 12 from the field while pouring in 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Mustangs got off to strong start. They opened with an 8-1 lead and were ahead 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The hosts owned a 25-10 lead with 3:36 left in the second stanza, before Chadron ended the half with an 8-0 run to make the intermission score 25-18.

The half closed on an exciting note for the Cardinals. With just a second left on the clock, Alcorn used his quarterback skills to hit Provance with a long pass, and the sophomore turned, and in one motion, nailed a 3-pointer from well behind the arc.