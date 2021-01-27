Chadron boys win at Gering, lose at Gordon

The Chadron High School boys scored just four points in the first quarter and only eight in the second stanza, but they led all the way Friday night while downing the Gering Bulldogs 47-35 in a Western Conference matchup in Gering.
However, the Cardinals had to settle for a split during the weekend, when the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs used about the same pattern to win 50-39 on their home court Saturday night. The Cards are now 9-6 with just six regular season games remaining.
While playing at home, the Cards had defeated Gordon-Rushville 48-39 on Dec. 11, but lost to Gering 56-47 on Jan. 5. The second time around the outcomes were reversed.
The game at Gering was an anomaly. Although Chadron managed just four points in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs failed to score at all. Chadron sports announcer Jeremy Anderson called the game “a defensive standoff.”
Each team scored eight points in the second quarter, making the halftime score 12-8. The offenses did better in the second half, when the Cards tallied 35 points and Gering 27.
Justus Alcorn led Chadron’s second half surge. He scored all of his game-high 18 points in the second half, getting 10 of them in the third stanza and eight in the fourth. For the game, he was eight of 10 from the field and two of five at the free throw line.
Collin Brennan added eight points and both Dawson Dunbar and Xander Provance scored seven. Provance also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Brett Pszanka tallied 16 points and was the only Gering player to finish with more than five. Although Pszanka made six of nine field goal shots, his team was just 12 of 55 from the field. The Cards were 16 of 34, but an array of turnovers handicapped their offense. Each team had three 3-pointers.
The win was Chadron’s first over the Bulldogs since 2017.
Gordon-Rushville’s victory was led by sophomore Jace Nelson, the sturdy 6-foot-4 son of Coach Joel Nelson.
Jace was eight of 12 from the field while pouring in 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Mustangs got off to strong start. They opened with an 8-1 lead and were ahead 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The hosts owned a 25-10 lead with 3:36 left in the second stanza, before Chadron ended the half with an 8-0 run to make the intermission score 25-18.
The half closed on an exciting note for the Cardinals. With just a second left on the clock, Alcorn used his quarterback skills to hit Provance with a long pass, and the sophomore turned, and in one motion, nailed a 3-pointer from well behind the arc.
But the momentum didn’t carry over for the visitors. They were outscored 12-6 in the third quarter, which ended on Nelson’s trey from out of the corner at the buzzer to give the Mustangs a 37-24 margin.
Alcorn’s 3-pointer with 1:30 to go reduced Gordon-Rushville’s lead to 44-38, but the Mustangs scored six of the game’s final seven points to hold on for the verdict. They are now 10-6 for the season.
Junior P.J. Lynch added 10 points for the winners, all in the second half. Sophomore guard Carter Anderson contributed seven, all in the first quarter to spark the Mustangs’ strong start, but he played sparingly after that because of foul trouble.
Alcorn again led the Cardinals with 15 points and has scored in double digits in all 15 games this winter. He also grabbed a dozen rebounds. Provance added nine points and eight rebounds and Dawson Dunbar finished with eight points. No one else had more than three.
Chadron 47, Gering 35
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 18, Collin Brennan 8, Dawson Dunbar 7, Xander Provance 7, Gaurav Chima 5, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 16-34 (3-11) 12-22 47 points, 30 rebounds, 8 assists.
Gering--Brett Pszanka 16, Eli Marez 5, Jack Franklin 5, Anselmo Rodeleau 3, Maxwell Greeley 2, Joe Van Anne 2, Joe Ybarra 2. Totals: 12-55 (3-20) 8-14 35 points, 32 rebounds, 6 assists.
Chadron 4 8 15 20 ---47
Gering 0 8 13 14 ---35
3-pointers: Chad--Dunbar 2, Brennan 1. Ger--Pszanka 2, Marez 1.
Gordon-Rushville 50, Chadron 39
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 15, Xander Provance 9, Dawson Dunbar 8, Gaurav Chima 3, Collin Brennan 2, Michael Sorenson 2. Totals: 13-48 (3-20) 10-20 39 points, 31 rebounds, 6 assists.
Gor-Rush--Jace Nelson 22, P.J. Lynch 10, Carter Anderson 7, Ellis Livingston 6, Charles Hollow Horn 3, Logan Slama 2. Totals: 17-41 (3-14) 13-25 50 points, 29 rebounds, 6 assists.
Chadron 7 11 6 15 ---39
Gor-Rush 16 9 12 13 ---50
3 pointers: Chad--Dunbar, Provance, Alcorn, all 1. Gor-Rush--Nelson, Livingston, Anderson, all 1