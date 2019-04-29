Chadron Christian Connection will go on a "Spring Adventure" as they celebrate the theme of their next luncheon. This event will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the banquet room of the Country Kitchen restaurant in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Lee Detwiler of Chadron. Nakaya Fester, Director of the Fur Trade Museum, will tell of the history and events of this world famous museum. Mary Hurley of rural Chadron will be the speaker; this local housewife will tell of "Danny's Story." For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m. May 11. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the buffet luncheon and program is $8. Men are always welcomed. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.

