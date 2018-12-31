"Hope Anew" is coming to the next Chadron Christian Connection luncheon. That is the theme chosen for this inspiring event, which will be Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of the Country Kitchen in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Ann Sundberg of Chadron. A special feature about the Mari Sandoz Center at Chadron State College will be given by Laure Sinn, Acting Director/Curator of the center.
Pastor Nathan Rice of Interior, S.D. will be the speaker. Pastor Rice is a Village Missions minister of the church there.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432 5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., Jan. 5. A complimentary nursery is available by reservations. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and first-time guests are free. Men are welcome and encouraged to attend.