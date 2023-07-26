It’s that time of year again. Get out the calendars and save the dates. Chadron Community Recreation has registration dates for fall activities set.

Youth Tackle Football sign-ups for girls and boys entering grades 3-6 will be Aug. 1 and 2 from 5-6 p.m. at Casey Peterson’s office, 201 Main Street. Parents are encouraged to bring their children, as equipment must be tried on.

Sign-ups for Flag Football for grades 3-6, and Soccer for kindergarten through age 12 as of Sept. 1 will be Aug. 17 at the Chadron Middle School Back to School Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The evening is also another opportunity to sign up for Tackle Football.

There will be a final sign-up event on Aug. 21 and 22, again at 201 Main Street, from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, contact CCR at 308-430-4462 or email director@chadronrec.com