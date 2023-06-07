Chadron and the RuJoDean Ranch will be home to a hands-on grazing school next week, featuring instruction from ranchers who are part of the South Dakota Grassland Coalition Grazing School and special guest Dr. Tom Noffsinger to discuss stockmanship among other topics.

Most of the school will take place in the field. Participants will be separated into groups that will work together on allocating grazing for live cattle. Participants will also work with temporary fence, receive hands-on plant ID and monitoring instruction, and more.

The cost of the course is $150 per person, and registration is due by Thursday, June 8. Attendance is limited. To register and get more information, visit nebraskagrazinglands.org, or contact Leah Peterson, 308-872-1250.