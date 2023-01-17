Chadron hosts tournaments this week

With the rescheduling caused by the winter storms at the end of 2022, this week marks the opportunity to see the Cardinals wrestle at home.

Both teams will have a triangular with Gordon-Rushville and Valentine, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Chadron Middle School. The event was originally set for Dec. 8

The boys team will host a dual tournament on Friday at the Chadron State College NPAC, beginning at noon. The girls will compete at Hemingford starting at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, both teams will be back in Chadron for the invitational at the NPAC, starting at 9 a.m.

The teams were on the road this past week, competing at Ogallala on Jan. 13 and Grand Island Northwest Jan. 14.

Coach Jamie Slingsby said, "Friday we traveled to Ogallala for a dual, although we came up short on the team score, we are improving every time we get on the mat. Saturday we were at the Northwest duals. Going to Northwest was a new tournament for us and it allowed us to see some top notch competition that includes teams that we will see in our districts this year. Rhett Cullers went 5-0 on the day. Quinn Bailey went 4-1 in matches. Zane Cullers and Braden Underwood both 3-2. It was a big weekend for Braden as he is coming back from an injury that happened during football season.

"The week is a true grind for the wrestlers with the make-up of the triangular with Valentine and Gordon-Rushville, then the home duals Friday followed by the home Invite Saturday. The wrestlers can possibly get 9-11 matches in those three days. We will use the matches to get better and better each time to prepare ourselves for districts and state in February."

Girls coach Caleb Haskell said, “Though two of our eight girls didn't compete on Saturday, I was still very pleased by the performance of the girls who did wrestle. Taylee Williamson and Fia Rasmussen pinned their way through to win their individual weight classes, while Kenli Boeselager showed a strong performance in getting two dominant wins against formidable opponents. Addie Diers also wrestled very well and punched her way into the finals, where she would drop a tough match to a returning state medalist.

“Even though we did not have the numbers like we usually do, we wrestled just about as well as we possibly could with the girls that we had! I am proud of how our girls are performing and they continue to improve each day as we work towards the district and state tournaments!”

Results from last week are as follows:

Ogallala

Girls

115 — Taylee Williamson won by a 7-4 decision over Jamie Biel.

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman won by a 3:37 fall over Kyra Skiles

145 — Kenli Boeselager won by a 4:40 fall over Lake McClure

Boys

120 — Tayven Jenkins won by an 18-0 tech fall over Barrett Renfro

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 1:27 fall to Logan Stephens

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 39-second fall to Cole Stokey

145 — Leo Golembiewski lost by a 1:05 fall to Bronson Poppe

160 — Zane Cullers won by an 18-13 decision over Ethan Skalsky

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 35-second fall to Morgan Donason

285 — Darion Dye won by a 5-2 decision over Leon Sybrant

Northwest Girls Invite

110 — Taylee Williamson won by a 1:37 fall over Jalie Barnhill of Ogallala in the Quarterfinal, by a 1:14 fall over Arianna Schutt of York in the Semifinal, and by a 1:22 fall over Jayan Sackville of Pierce in the first place match.

135 — Fia Rasmussen won by a 1:12 fall over Cadence Svoboda of Adams Central in the Quarterfinal, by a 55-second fall over Lainey Jensen of Pierce in the Semifinal, and by a 5:19 fall over Haylee Miller of Pierce in the first place match.

145 — Angie Two Bulls lost by a 20-second fall to Lake McClure of Ogallala of Ogallala in the Quarterfinal, and by a 1:18 fall to Shaylynn Cathcart of Adams Central in Consolation Round 1.

In the same division, Kenli Boeselager received a bye in the Quarterfinal, then took wins in the Semifinal with an 18-7 major decision over Maggie Fiene of Conestoga, and in the first place match with a 1:30 fall over Addison Cotton of York.

155 — Addie Diers received a bye in championship Round 1, followed up with wins in the Quarterfinal with a 56-second fall over Thea Wahl of Adams Central, and in the Semifinal with a four-minute fall over Jessah Linden of York. She lost by a 13-2 major decision to Chloe Mader of Northwest in the first place match.

170 — Sara weber lost by a 2:30 fall to Nevaeha Sorenson of Adams Central in the Quarterfinal, and won Consolation Round 1 with a 1:31 fall over Shaylee Gardner of Pierce. She lost the Consolation Seminfal with a 51-secodn fall to Megan Boyd of Northwest.

Northwest Boys Dual Tournament

120 – Tayven Jenkins lost by a 1:59 fall to Draydin Gossman of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 35-second fall to Roland Mendoza of Northwest in Round 2, lost by a 1:46 fall to Eric Sutton of Elkhorn in Round 3, won by a 50-second fall over Barrett Renfro of Ogallala in the consolation bracket.

126 – Jacob Winckler lost by a 5:21 fall to Eli Streff of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 50-second fall to Jonathan Taylor of Northwest in Round 2, won by a 5:45 fall over Colton Nowaczyk of Elkhorn in Round 3, lost by a 43-second fall to Logan Stephens of Ogallala in the consolation bracket.

In the same division, Cole Block lost by a 9-0 major decision to Logan Stenka of Adams Central in the seventh place match.

132 – Braden Underwood lost by a 4-0 decision to Brenden Bolling of Pierce in Round 1, won by a 3:06 fall over Gavin Ruff of Northwest in Round 2, won by a 2:41 fall over Nick Branch of Elkhorn in Round 3, Braden Underwood lost by a five-minute fall to Bronson Poppe of Ogallala in the consolation bracket and won by a 1:29 fall over Samuel Hinrichs of Adams Central in the seventh place match.

138 – Layne Davidson lost by a 2:41 fall to Chase Rasmussen of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 2:45 fall to Ian Arends of Northwest in Round 2, lost by a 1:34 fall to Weston Welch of Elkhorn in Round 3, lost by a 36-second fall to Ian Brunkhorst of Ogallala in the consolation bracket and lost by a 4-2 decision to Austin Imler of Adams Central in the seventh place match.

145 – Leo Golembiewski lost by a 43-second fall to Bryce Lindstrom of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 23-seond fall to Max Yendra of Northwest in Round 2, lost by a 56-second fall to Jayden Moody of Elkhorn in Round 3

152 — Quinn Bailey lost by a 6-2 decision to Jayden Coulter of Pierce in Round 1, won by a 3:07 fall over Caleb Vokes of Northwest in Round 2, won by a 1:19 fall over Grant Appleby of Elkhorn in Round 3, won by a 1:48 fall over Morgan Donason of Ogallala in the consolation bracket and won by a 2:32 fall over Beau Wiseman of Adams Central in the seventh place match.

Also in 152, Bennett Fisher lost by a 45-second fall to Aden Feezell of Adams Central in the seventh place match

160 - Zane Cullers won by a 5:52 fall over Karter Wolfe of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 37-second fall to Bo Bushhousen of Northwest in Round 2, won by a 39-second fall over Jordan Koneck-Schejbal of Elkhorn in Round 3, lost by a 2:33 fall to Ethan Skalsky of Ogallala in the consolation bracket

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 16-0 tech fall to Blake Bolling of Pierce in Round 1, by a 45-second fall to Nolan Moorman of Northwest in Round 2, lost by a 2:13 fall to Sean Stara of Elkhorn in Round 3

182 - Rhett Cullers won by a 1:05 fall over Kaiden Fritz of Pierce in Round 1, won by a 15-6 major decision over Cooper Ewoldt of Northwest in Round 2, won by a 1:56 fall over Lane Bailey of Elkhorn in Round 3 and won by a 2:36 fall over Bladen Blecha of Adams Central in the seventh place match

285 – Darion Dye lost by a 1:16 fall to Dawson Raabe of Pierce in Round 1, lost by a 17-second fall to Victor Isele of Northwest in Round 2, lost by a 28-second fall to Brayton Lee of Elkhorn in Round 3, won by a 3:04 fall over Leon Sybrant of Ogallala in the consolation bracket