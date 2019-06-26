THURSDAY, JULY 11

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Fur Trade for Kids; story time, crafts, and snacks (Chadron Public Library)

• 3-5 p.m. – Fur Trade Days-themed Treasure Hunt for kids and adults (Chadron Public Library)

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Historical Walk Around Chadron, Stories of Yesterday, begins and ends at library (Chadron Public Library)

Itinerary – Bordeaux Street to 10th Street to the CSC campus, down King Street to the railroad tracks and up Bordeaux Street back to the library.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

• 8 a.m. – Yoga on Library Lawn, Kundalini and Sun Salutation (Chadron Public Library)

• 9:30 a.m. – Tibetan Bells ringing (Chadron Public Library Lawn)

• 9:45 & 10:15 a.m. – Yoga on the Lawn Meditation, followed by snacks and yoga-related crafts (Chadron Public Library)

• 11 a.m. – Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest (Chadron Public Library)

• 2:30 p.m. – Movie screening in basement of library, title TBA (Chadron Public Library)

SATURDAY, JULY 13

• 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Rock the Library Lawn with Second Avenue, youngest rock band in the Panhandle

• 1:15 - 2 p.m. – “The Biggest, The Longest, The Smallest” contest with prizes (Chadron Public Library)

• 2 p.m. – Writer’s Guild of Nebraska: A Celebration of Poetry. Poetry workshop, followed by a poetry reading at 3 p.m. and the 2019 awards for the Best of Poetry contest.

• 3:30 p.m. – Water Balloon Throwing Contest and Watermelon Tasting (Chadron Public Library)

SUNDAY, JULY 14

• 6 p.m. – Stories around the fire pit with S’mores and lemonade, followed by downtown Ghost Chaser’s Walk (Chadron Public Library)

