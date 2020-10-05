Chadron Rotary celebrates centennial

Last Thursday, the Chadron chapter of Rotary International celebrated 100 years of service. The event was marked with a dinner at the Chadron Arts Center including a social historical items on display and special guests Immediate Past Governor of District 5630 Scott McLaughlin, current District Governor Bob Taylor and District Governor Elect Bob Mayber.
McLaughlin began his presentation noting that a 100-year anniversary is a big deal that doesn’t happen very often. “Rotary has been around for 115 years, so you guys have been around almost as long as Rotary’s been around,” he said of the chapter. Further, he recognized Norm Martin as the longest-tenured member, jokingly asking if Martin remembered when the chapter started. Martin has been a member since 1973, nearly 50 years.
Rotary began in 1905 in Chicago when four friends got together, with the club chartered Feb. 23 of the same year. Until 1908, McLaughlin said, nothing really happened. 1909 saw the chartering of club chapters in Seattle, Wash. and Los Angeles. The following year saw clubs chartered in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., St. Louis, Mo. and New Orleans, La. among others. Nebraska’s first chartered club was in Lincoln, and was the 14th club chapter.
In 1912, a club was chartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Until that time, all of the Rotary clubs were in the United States. This new club in Canada required a name change to the International Association of Rotary Clubs, later Rotary International.
McLaughlin also suggested the local club pick up a copy of “A Century of Service,” which covers the first 100 years of Rotary International, and have members read passages at the weekly meetings to get familiar with the history.
In 1978, Rolland Dewing comprised a history of the club, which states, “Just thirty-six years old in 1920 the City of Chadron anticipated a promising future. Founded as a division headquarters for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1884, it had become a prosperous trading center, serving the livestock and grain producers of the surrounding area. By 1910 the United States Census had reported a population of 2,687. The 1920 report showed an even more encouraging 4,412, which represented a 64.2 percent increase in a decade. With the enthusiastic support of the Chadron Journal and city leaders a proposal to pave the city's streets carried in April. In May the First National Bank opened a savings department which offered depositors four percent interest. Chadron High School presented a graduating class of six boys and two girls. In 1920 the Chadron State Normal School, founded in 1911, reported a summer session enrollment of 350 and a fall enrollment that surpassed 500. June 18, 1920, marked the laying of the cornerstone of the new Miller Gymnasium with full Masonic Rites including shooting rockets. The young college's football team suffered a temporary setback that fall when Bayard High School upset them 3-0.
“Prior to the organization of Rotary, one large heterogeneous organization, the Chadron Community Club, provided community leaders a weekly forum for presentation and discussion of issues of mutual self-interest. The Community Club held weekly luncheon meetings at the YMCA, frequently attended by as many as a hundred members. With the emergence of service clubs such as Rotary and Kiwanis the Community Club evolved into the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.
“A group of Chadron men learned about Rotary when they were invited to visit a Rotary Club while in Chicago and had returned home enthused over the friendly fellowship at the luncheon. The business and professional men of Alliance and Scottsbluff were also busy that spring effecting the organization of Rotary Clubs. It was arranged that District Governor Charles Strader of Lincoln would come to Scottsbluff to grant charters to the three new clubs. On Monday, April 26, following one of the worst blizzards recorded in the area, twenty-two Chadron men boarded a freight train for Scottsbluff by way of Crawford. At Alliance they were joined by the group from that city. It was reported that the outstanding event of the Scottsbluff meeting was the talk of District Governor Strader, who had been active personally in the establishment of boys camps around Lincoln.
“Charter members of the Chadron Rotary Club were: Robert I. Elliott, Benjamin F. Pitman, Oscar S. Renfro, Dr. M. B. McDowell, Edwin D. Crites, Charlie Pollard, Edward E. Morey, Dr. L. R. Bower, W. T. Stockdale, Harry B. Coffee, Elmer Byerly, M.E. Pangle, Roy Randall, E. L. Thompson, W. S. Bostder, T. P. Dobyns, P. P. Proudfit, J. R. Rayburn, H. E. Reische, W. S. Satterlee, O. J. Schwieger, George Stevens; Ed P. White and R. E. Yarndley. Robert Elliott, the college president, was elected first Chadron Rotary President.
“Thus the young city of Chadron gained representation in one of the world's most rapidly growing and prestigious service clubs.”
McLaughlin noted that, while this part of the country is typically referred to as “beef country” in the late 20’s and early 30’s the Chadron chapter sponsored the “Rotary Pig Club.” He explained the club, as part of a 4-H project, would buy youth pigs to show and sell; the money the kids raised would be given back to the club to repay them for buying the pig.
McLauhglin further shared his finding of a reference to the Rotary “Anns,” the name by which the wives of Rotarians were known; women were not allowed to be members until 1989.
Norm Martin, in his presentation, pointed out that the name for the Rotary organization came from the fact that the members met at each others’ businesses weekly, on a rotation basis. In 1907, Martin said, the Chicago Rotary Club undertook their first service project by providing comfort stations — another term for a port-o-john — in the city hall there.
Also during the meeting, member Ron Miller recognized the Paul Harris Fellows in the Chadron club. Fellows are those members who have donated at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation, which gives members their identity beyond the weekly meetings. The bigger part of Rotary, Miller said, is the global reach the club has with service projects such as obliterating polio. Chadron Paul Harris Fellows are: Kerry Bailey, Randy Bauer, Lorrie Bauer, Gary Bieganski, John Gamby, Dan Garrett, Dan Johnson, Ryan Kennell, Norm Martin, Ron Miller, Drew Petersen, Karen Pope, James Sheaffer, Rob Wahlstrom and Roger Wess.
Miller further added nearly every member of the Chadron club has shown generosity by each donating $100 to the foundation.
District Governor Taylor expressed his appreciation to the work that the local club has done, and noted members need to keep the information coming about Rotary and “the victories that we have.” It’s a different time we’re living in, he noted, with the current pandemic and he found it encouraging that chapters such as Chadron are able to continue with whatever service projects it can.
