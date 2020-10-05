Chadron Rotary celebrates centennial

“A group of Chadron men learned about Rotary when they were invited to visit a Rotary Club while in Chicago and had returned home enthused over the friendly fellowship at the luncheon. The business and professional men of Alliance and Scottsbluff were also busy that spring effecting the organization of Rotary Clubs. It was arranged that District Governor Charles Strader of Lincoln would come to Scottsbluff to grant charters to the three new clubs. On Monday, April 26, following one of the worst blizzards recorded in the area, twenty-two Chadron men boarded a freight train for Scottsbluff by way of Crawford. At Alliance they were joined by the group from that city. It was reported that the outstanding event of the Scottsbluff meeting was the talk of District Governor Strader, who had been active personally in the establishment of boys camps around Lincoln.