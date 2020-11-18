Chadron senior set to graduate early

For high school seniors, it seems graduation can’t come quickly enough. But Hollie Morsett, daughter of Jerrilee and Chad Morsett, has taken steps to make sure it comes a few months sooner as she’s graduating a semester sooner.

Early graduation is something of a tradition, Morsett noted, as her sister KayLee did the same thing four years ago “so I just love immediately love the idea of being able to graduate early.” Though she won’t be attending classes any more in the spring semester, she will still walk with her class at the May graduation ceremony.

“But there’s no point in going a second semester when I have all my credits done.”

In terms of class loads to meet the required hours, Morsettsaid she had to do more work primarily this year. “I tried to throw in one or two important classes every year, along with some fun classes, but this year the only three classes I’m in are all for credits a need to get. So, it’s pretty difficult but I did that to myself because I wanted to take art classes. Bu so far so good.”