Chadron senior set to graduate early

For high school seniors, it seems graduation can’t come quickly enough. But Hollie Morsett, daughter of Jerrilee and Chad Morsett, has taken steps to make sure it comes a few months sooner as she’s graduating a semester sooner.
Early graduation is something of a tradition, Morsett noted, as her sister KayLee did the same thing four years ago “so I just love immediately love the idea of being able to graduate early.” Though she won’t be attending classes any more in the spring semester, she will still walk with her class at the May graduation ceremony.
“But there’s no point in going a second semester when I have all my credits done.”
In terms of class loads to meet the required hours, Morsettsaid she had to do more work primarily this year. “I tried to throw in one or two important classes every year, along with some fun classes, but this year the only three classes I’m in are all for credits a need to get. So, it’s pretty difficult but I did that to myself because I wanted to take art classes. Bu so far so good.”
For those who are considering early graduation she says, “If you have the chance, there’s no reason you shouldn’t take it. I thought about coming next semester. I put a bunch of filler classes on [my schedule]. But there’s no point. I could be saving up money to go to college. The only thing you’re going to be missing out on, besides activities, is Prom.” However, she’ll still be able to attend the dance if a student asks her.
Morsett has already applied and been accepted to Western Nebraska Community College for next fall, and in the interim she plans to work and save up money for school. She’ll be studying visual arts in college.
She enjoys working in pencil and paper, and took last school year’s move to virtual learning as a chance to create a lot of work. “3D things are always fun,” she added. “Originally I wanted to go into film directing right off the bat, but I decided I want to do visual arts first because it’s more general. Maybe one day I’ll see my name up on the big screen.”
As for subjects, Morsett said she draws whatever comes to mind and there’s always an emotional aspect to it. “When you look at my pieces of art, I want you to feel something. I feel like you can.” Recently she started doing more intricate pieces which has led to several unfinished projects, though she said it pays off when she does complete them.
