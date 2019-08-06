This is a partial listing of events planned for the first week of classes.
Friday, August 16
8-10 p.m. – Required Session – Residence Hall floor meetings
Saturday, August 17
9-11 a.m. – Pancake feed sponsored by Zeta Alpha Kappa and Xi Delta Zeta, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
Noon – 3 p.m. – Yard Games, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
8-11 p.m. – Street Dance sponsored by NOCS, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
Sunday, August 18
7-9 p.m. – Required Session – Hypnotist sponsored by Residence Life Association, Student Center Ball-room, and Rob Hackenson Jr., presenting on alcohol awareness and other health information
Monday, August 19
First Day of Classes!
4:45 p.m. – Campus Activity Board Meeting, Student Center Scottsbluff Room
5:30 p.m. – Student Senate Meeting, Student Center Scottsbluff Room
7-9 p.m. – Required Session – Adulting at CSC, Student Center Ballroom
Tuesday, August 20
6-8 p.m. – Condom Olympics sponsored by Western Community Health Resources, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
Wednesday, August 21
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Uptown on Campus, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
7-10 p.m. – Carnival sponsored by RLA, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard
Thursday, August 22
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – LLC Open House sponsored by the Library Learning Commons, King Library, Main Level
7-10 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons Art Night sponsored by the Social Sciences Club and Plainswalkers, The Hub
9 p.m. – Midnight – Dance sponsored by The Pit, Student Center Ballroom
Friday, August 23
Evening – Night on the Town! Downtown Chadron
Sunday, August 25
7 p.m. – Free Movie Night sponsored by CAB, Eagle Theatre, Downtown Chadron