This is a partial listing of events planned for the first week of classes.

Friday, August 16

8-10 p.m. – Required Session – Residence Hall floor meetings

Saturday, August 17

9-11 a.m. – Pancake feed sponsored by Zeta Alpha Kappa and Xi Delta Zeta, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

Noon – 3 p.m. – Yard Games, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

8-11 p.m. – Street Dance sponsored by NOCS, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

Sunday, August 18

7-9 p.m. – Required Session – Hypnotist sponsored by Residence Life Association, Student Center Ball-room, and Rob Hackenson Jr., presenting on alcohol awareness and other health information

Monday, August 19

First Day of Classes!

4:45 p.m. – Campus Activity Board Meeting, Student Center Scottsbluff Room

5:30 p.m. – Student Senate Meeting, Student Center Scottsbluff Room

7-9 p.m. – Required Session – Adulting at CSC, Student Center Ballroom

Tuesday, August 20

6-8 p.m. – Condom Olympics sponsored by Western Community Health Resources, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

Wednesday, August 21

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Uptown on Campus, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

7-10 p.m. – Carnival sponsored by RLA, Kent/High Rise/Andrews Backyard

Thursday, August 22

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – LLC Open House sponsored by the Library Learning Commons, King Library, Main Level

7-10 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons Art Night sponsored by the Social Sciences Club and Plainswalkers, The Hub

9 p.m. – Midnight – Dance sponsored by The Pit, Student Center Ballroom

Friday, August 23

Evening – Night on the Town! Downtown Chadron

Sunday, August 25

7 p.m. – Free Movie Night sponsored by CAB, Eagle Theatre, Downtown Chadron

