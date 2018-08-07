Saturday, August 18th
9-11am | Pancake Feed hosted by Xi Delta Zeta & Zeta Alpha Kappa | Tent – “Backyard”
3:30-5:30pm | Water Gun Fight hosted by Zeta Alpha Kappa | Tent – “Backyard”
8-11pm | Street Dance hosted by NOCS (Night of Country Swing) | “Backyard”
Sunday, August 19th
4-6pm | Social with Student Senate | Tent – “Backyard”
7-9pm | Required Session – Alcohol Awareness Program hosted by Residence Life Association | Student Center Ballroom
Professional college speaker Robert Hackenson Jr. Of dynamic Influence will focus on why poor decisions are made and how to see through common college misconception and make positive choices. This program is MANDATORY for all freshman.
Monday, August 20th
First day of fall classes!
5pm | Student Senate Meeting | Student Center: Scottsbluff Room
7pm | Required Session – Dr. Pat Beu, Chadron Police Department and CSC Security | Student Center: Ballroom
Tuesday, August 21st
Noon – 5pm | Outdoor Activities sponsored by Student Senate | Chadron State Park
- Chadron State Park is located about 8 miles south of Chadron. Park Entry fee is free to students during this time. There will be activities and prizes!!
o Activities include: Kickball, paddle boat races, whiffle ball tournament, doubles disc golf tournament, archery & much more.
Wednesday, August 22nd
10am – 1pm | Uptown on Campus | Student Center: Ballroom
- Get to know local Chadron businesses – Lots of giveaways and prizes
4pm | Scavenger Hunt hosted by the Social Science Club | Clock Tower
7 – 10pm | Carnival hosted by RLA | Tent “Backyard”
Thursday, August 23rd
10am – 3pm | LLC Open House sponsored by the Library Learning Commons Library - Main Level
9-Midnight | Glow Party hosted by The Pit | The Hub
Friday, August 24th
7pm – Midnight | “Night at the Museum”
Saturday, August 26th
7pm | Free Movie Night sponsored by CAB | Eagle Theatre – Downtown Chadron