Saturday, August 18th

9-11am | Pancake Feed hosted by Xi Delta Zeta & Zeta Alpha Kappa | Tent – “Backyard”

3:30-5:30pm | Water Gun Fight hosted by Zeta Alpha Kappa | Tent – “Backyard”

8-11pm | Street Dance hosted by NOCS (Night of Country Swing) | “Backyard”

Sunday, August 19th

4-6pm | Social with Student Senate | Tent – “Backyard”

7-9pm | Required Session – Alcohol Awareness Program hosted by Residence Life Association | Student Center Ballroom

Professional college speaker Robert Hackenson Jr. Of dynamic Influence will focus on why poor decisions are made and how to see through common college misconception and make positive choices. This program is MANDATORY for all freshman.

Monday, August 20th

First day of fall classes!

5pm | Student Senate Meeting | Student Center: Scottsbluff Room

7pm | Required Session – Dr. Pat Beu, Chadron Police Department and CSC Security | Student Center: Ballroom

Tuesday, August 21st

Noon – 5pm | Outdoor Activities sponsored by Student Senate | Chadron State Park

- Chadron State Park is located about 8 miles south of Chadron. Park Entry fee is free to students during this time. There will be activities and prizes!!

o Activities include: Kickball, paddle boat races, whiffle ball tournament, doubles disc golf tournament, archery & much more.

Wednesday, August 22nd

10am – 1pm | Uptown on Campus | Student Center: Ballroom

- Get to know local Chadron businesses – Lots of giveaways and prizes

4pm | Scavenger Hunt hosted by the Social Science Club | Clock Tower

7 – 10pm | Carnival hosted by RLA | Tent “Backyard”

Thursday, August 23rd

10am – 3pm | LLC Open House sponsored by the Library Learning Commons Library - Main Level

9-Midnight | Glow Party hosted by The Pit | The Hub

Friday, August 24th

7pm – Midnight | “Night at the Museum”

Saturday, August 26th

7pm | Free Movie Night sponsored by CAB | Eagle Theatre – Downtown Chadron

