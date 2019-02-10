As the national signing period opened last Wednesday, February 6, Chadron State College football has added 49 new names to its roster for the fall, over the past three days. Thirty-three signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Eagles in 2019, while another 16 were able to secure preferred walk-on status.
"I'm extremely excited about the class," said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long. "We addressed immediate needs, and we found some players that will replace next year's graduating class. A lot of them will develop into Eagles. We're also glad to provide an opportunity for 16 players to join the Eagles as preferred walk-ons. We've had numerous walk-ons over the years become great players for us."
Morgan Fawver, Baily Hood, Zane Musgrave, Cade Payne, Keegan Reifschneider, Clark Riesen, and Carter Terry are the seven Nebraskans who have signed NLIs. Hood is a legacy whose father played on the defensive line for the Eagles. Reifschneider was on the 2018 Scottsbluff team that made the state final for the first time since 2000. Riesen is a Chadron native, and Terry played for coach Kevin Stein, brother of CSC Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein, at Grand Island Northwest. Payne's brother Denton is a productive defensive lineman currently
From Colorado comes the biggest haul of recuits. Fourteen of them, including four preferred walk-ons came from the Rocky Mountain State.
Preferred walk-ons from Colorado include Bryson Long of Peetz, the Colorado Six-Man Player of the Year, as well as Austin Stauffer of Kremmling, Greg Horton of Fountain, and Trevon Wehrman of Kersey. Peetz's Bulldogs won the state title in 2017.
The Wyoming class is also a large one and a talented one. There are Kameron Mellon, Clayton Iacovetto, Clancy Gines, and Trevon Smith are four elite players from the state who are now on scholarship at CSC. Iacovetto earned his conference's Lineman of the Year award, and Smith earned the same distinction for all of 4A football, the highest classification in the state. Gines was the Six-Man Defensive Player of the Year.
A small but promising group are from South Dakota. Dillon Woods St. Thomas More follows a tradition of Eagles to come from that school. Hot Springs' Morgan Harkless, Brand Baker, and Andrew Wendland are local prospects.
"I also want to thank some people that helped make this class a success," added Coach Long. "First of all, I thank our coaches for all their hard work and travel, and the professors on campus for taking the time to meet with all the recuits. The food service staff took care of us on visits, and the admission staff was extremely flexible. Our community was most welcoming to all of them."