Chadron woman receives award at safety, wellness conference

During the Panhandle Business & Employer Safety & Wellness Virtual Conference on Wednesday, the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the third Leading Light Award in honor of Annie Loutzenhiser to Cheryl Abegglen, a Registered Nurse at Chadron Community Hospital “for her dedication and leadership to employee health and well-being in the Panhandle.”

Abegglen serves on the Wellness Team, was nominated by her peers for this distinction for being a true leading light. Family, friends, and coworkers shared a surprise video with Abegglen highlighting her exemplary qualities of leading by example and being an inspiration to so many.

“The hospital has received multiple Governor’s Wellness Awards throughout the years, and this is in large part to Cheryl Abegglen. She has been on the wellness committee for over ten years and spearheaded a tobacco-free campus and healthy vending initiative along with many other supports and resources for her fellow employees. She leads by example,” said Diana Lecher, Home Health & Hospice Director.

Also at the conference, three organizations were honored with the Governor’s Wellness Award .