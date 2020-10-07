Chadron woman receives award at safety, wellness conference

During the Panhandle Business & Employer Safety & Wellness Virtual Conference on Wednesday, the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the third Leading Light Award in honor of Annie Loutzenhiser to Cheryl Abegglen, a Registered Nurse at Chadron Community Hospital “for her dedication and leadership to employee health and well-being in the Panhandle.”
Abegglen serves on the Wellness Team, was nominated by her peers for this distinction for being a true leading light. Family, friends, and coworkers shared a surprise video with Abegglen highlighting her exemplary qualities of leading by example and being an inspiration to so many.
“The hospital has received multiple Governor’s Wellness Awards throughout the years, and this is in large part to Cheryl Abegglen. She has been on the wellness committee for over ten years and spearheaded a tobacco-free campus and healthy vending initiative along with many other supports and resources for her fellow employees. She leads by example,” said Diana Lecher, Home Health & Hospice Director.
Also at the conference, three organizations were honored with the Governor’s Wellness Award .
Shelby-Rising City Public Schools received the Sower Award for planting the seeds for wellness at their school. Educational Service Unit #6 and Community Hospital in McCook received the Grower Award for growing the seeds for wellness at their organizations.
“The Governor’s Wellness Award recognizes businesses that create an environment and culture for wellness,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.
He added, “We appreciate these organizations for thinking innovatively about how they can encourage employees to live healthier lifestyles and think about wellness daily. This tremendously increases enjoyment of life and longevity. Organizations need happy and healthy employees for a productive workforce.”
Nichole Hall from ESU #6 noted on the Governor’s Monday press briefing, “You know when people stop bringing in donuts and have large bottles of water on their desk, you’re making progress!”
“We are proud to coordinate the Governor’s Wellness Award and work with organizations to create environments supporting employee health and well-being. They’ve made marked strides towards the prevention of devastating and costly chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer,” said Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director.
