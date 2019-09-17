The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 133rd Annual Meeting at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 19. Doors for the event will open at 11:00 am. To purchase tickets visit rapidcitychamber.com.
This year the organization will celebrate the accomplishments of the past year and look ahead as the Chamber merges with Elevate Rapid City. Hugh Boyle, BMS Financial Services, will pass the gavel to Scott Barbour, Northwest Pipe Fittings.
The following awards and announcements will be given during the luncheon:
The most prestigious chamber award is the George Award, which has been selected by the Chamber’s Executive Board of Directors since 1981. It is given to an individual who has provided leadership to our community in a variety of ways. This person is the natural "go-to" when a tough job needs to be done. In other words, “They didn’t wait to let ‘George’ do it, they did it themselves.” This year’s recipient: Dan Senftner.
The Granite Award is given by the Commerce’s Diplomat Committee. For a business to be selected, it must be instrumental in the overall economic well-being of the Rapid City community, support and be involved in the Chamber and have been in business longer than 10 years. This award represents a business that is stable and solid as "granite." This year’s recipient: McKie Ford Lincoln.
The Young Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by the Young Professionals Group (YPG), is given to an outstanding young professional in the Rapid City area who demonstrates vision, professionalism and involvement resulting in a positive impact on the community. This year’s recipient: Jackson Bolstad.
The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce will introduce Elevate Rapid City's CEO, Tom Johnson. From Wyoming, Tom has spent his recent time in Colorado at CSU as the director of Community Engagement and Economic Development with community and economic development responsibilities for all of Colorado. His knowledge in creating successful programs for communities with economic impact in mind aligns with Elevate Rapid City’s vision, and we are honored to welcome him to Rapid City.