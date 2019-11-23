The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team went into Saturday night's Class B state title matchup with Dakota Valley looking to lock up its third straight state championship.
After a hard-fought match by both squads, the Chargers came out on top and earned a 3-2 victory over the Panthers at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Christian jumped ahead early as it won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-23 to take a 2-0 advantage.
The next two belonged to Dakota Valley as the Panthers took the third 25-16, before winning the fourth to send it to a deciding fifth set.
It wouldn't be easy, but Christian was able to close out the match with a 15-11 victory in the final set.
Abby Glanzer paced the Chargers with 23 kills, while Kelsi Heard finished with 40 assists.
Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with 15 kills apiece, while Sophia Atchison finished with 10.
Ally Beresford led Dakota Valley in assists with 49, while chipping in with 12 kills.
MILLER 3, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 2: The Rustlers earned a tough third place finish in the Class A state tournament with a win over McCook Central/Montrose Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
Miller won the first set 25-20, before the Cougars won the second 25-23 to tie it at a set apiece.
The Rustlers got back on track with a 28-26 victory in the third set, but MCM battled back to win the fourth 25-22.
After a back-and-forth affair, Miller pulled away in the deciding set for a 15-4 win.
Kadye Fernholz led the Rustlers with 25 kills and 24 digs, while VonnaGail Schlechter added 24 kills and Rachel Oligmueller had a big game with 59 assists.
Jacy Pulse paced the Cougars with 23 kills, Aleah Ries had 14 kills and Emily Bies finished with 46 assists.
MADISON 3, WINNER 2: Led by a balanced offensive attack, Madison rallied back from a 2-0 deficit and earned a tough five-set victory over the Warriors in the fifth place game on Saturday.
Winner opened the match with a pair of 25-20 wins to take the early 2-0 lead.
However, the Bulldogs wouldn’t go away without a fight as they took the next three sets, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-12.
Abby Brooks led Madison’s offense with 20 kills, while Kendra Leighton and grace Nelson finished with 15 apiece.
Nelson also led the team in assists with 30, followed by Kylie Krusemark, who chipped in with 25 of her own.
Morgan Hammerbeck led the way for Winner with 27 kills, Ellie Brozik added 18 kills and Mackenzie Levi finished with 32 assists.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, GROTON AREA 2: Carlie Corder finished with 29 kills to lead the Huskies past Groton Area to lock up a seventh place finish on Saturday.
The Tigers kicked off the match with a 26-24 win in the first set, before EPJ bounced back to take the second 26-24.
Groton regained the lead with a 25-14 third, but the Huskies regained the momentum and won the next two 25-22 and 15-13.
Kenna Curry chipped in with 14 kills for EPJ, Katelyn Chytka had 29 digs and Sophie Giorgio finished with 53 assists.
Eliza Warner paced the Tigers with 20 kills, followed by Nicole Marzahn with 15 kills and Indigo Rogers with 11.
Kaylin Kucker led Groton in assists with 46, while Tadyn Glover had 33 digs.
Class AA
WATERTOWN 3, SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 0: Watertown swept Sioux Falls O’Gorman in straight sets to win the Class AA state championship Saturday night in Rapid City.
The Arrows opened with a 25-21 victory, before sealing the deal with wins of 25-23 and 25-16.
Mckenzie Buisker paced the Watertown with 11 kills, Sophie Tietz added 10 kills and Alexx Bayles finished with 28 assists.
Bergen Reilly led the way for the Knights with 15 assists and eight kills, while Emma McKay had 18 digs.
HURON 3, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 2: The Tigers battled back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Sioux Falls Washington in the Class AA third place matchup.
Huron kicked off the match with a 25-22 win in the opening set, but the Warriors took a 2-1 advantage with a pair of 25-22 victories.
The Tigers tied the match with a 30-28 win in the fourth, before putting it away with a 15-11 fifth-set victory.
Libby Rounds led Huron with 18 kills, while Tenley Buddenhagen added 40 assists and Havyn Heinz finished with 25 digs.
Washington was led by Phekran Kong, who finished with 20 kills.
Laura Petterson added 16 kills for the Warriors; Sydni Schetnan tallied 13 kills and Morgan Bischoff finished with 50 assists.
HARRISBURG 3, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 2: Harrisburg picked up a victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in the seventh place match of the Class AA state tournament on Saturday.
After the Patriots earned a 25-17 first-set victory, the Tigers stormed back to take a 2-1 advantage with wins of 25-19 and 25-15.
Lincoln took the fourth set 25-22 to tie the match, but Harrisburg put the match away with a 15-13 win in the fifth.
Abby Meister led the Tigers with 16 kills; Hallie Mertz added 14 kills and Morrisen Samuels finished with 11. Mercedes Covrig led the team in assists with 30, while Abbrielle Carolan chipped in with 22.
Sydni Wietfeld paced Lincoln with 15 kills, followed by Baily Plourde with 12 and Chloe Brown, who finished with 17 assists.
Class B
NORTHWESTERN 3, FAULKTON AREA 0: The Wildcats completed their undefeated season as they cruised past Faulkton Area to win the Class B state title Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.
Northwestern opened with a 25-21 win in the first set, before putting the match away with 25-17 and 25-13 victories.
Sydney Schell paced the Wildcats with 14 kills; Hannah Schentzel added 10 kills and Madalyn Groft finished with 28 assists.
Peyton Melius led the Trojans with 10 kills, while Isabel Aesoph and Morgan Gutenkauf had 14 assists apiece.
WARNER 3, BURKE 1: The Monarchs battled back in the Class B third place game to earn a four-set victory over Burke on Saturday.
Although the Cougars seemed to have momentum early after a 27-25 win in the first, Warner took the next three, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-20 to pick up the win.
Jennifer Aman and Danille Seymour led the Monarchs with 15 kills apiece, while Kendyl Anderson finished with 13.
Ava Nilsson finished with 37 assists for Warner.
Taylee Indahl paced Burke with 28 kills, followed by Bobbi Jo Wischmann, who had 35 assists.
ETHAN 3, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 2: Despite falling behind 2-0 to start the match, Ethan took seventh with a come-from-behind win over Bridgewater-Emery.
The Huskies controlled the early part of the match with wins of 25-22 and 25-18. From there, the Rustlers took control as they won the next three 25-16, 25-19 and 15-10 to seal the deal.
Jada Plastow had 24 kills to lead Ethan, while Cameryn Logan had 23 kills and Jessica Bartscher finished with 51 assists.
Kerrigan Schultz paced Bridgewater-Emery with 18 assists, Haley Schulz finished with 10 kills and Cara Meyer had 20 digs.