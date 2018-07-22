RAPID CITY | Lloyd Chercus, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.
Lloyd was born July 22, 1929, in Hand County, SD, to Alex and Alice Chercus. He quit school in the 8th grade to work on the family farm and in 1963, he started working for the city of Rapid City. He worked there for 32 years until his retirement. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and growing tomatoes.
Lloyd married Jackie Peasley in 1963 and they had two children. They were married until her death in 1977. In 1979, Lloyd married Jean Gordon and she passed in 2000.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Charles (Gaye) Chercus and Paula (Don) Alexander; his stepchildren, John (Kate) Gordon and Jean (Tony) Root; his sisters, Evelyn Moller and Sonya McDonald; aunt, Loreen Davis; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Alice Chercus; two wives, Jackie Peasley and Jean Gordon; and his sister, Edna Sturgis.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brent Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign Lloyd’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.