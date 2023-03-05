Chili Feed standalone photos Matt Gade Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 Updated 11 min ago 0 1 of 3 Hannah Ireland, left, and Jessica Wieczorek serve up chili while working the Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department's free-will donation chili feed on Saturday night at the fire hall. Matt Gade, Journal staff The Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department held a free-will donation chili feed on Saturday night to raise funds that go directly back into training and equipment. Matt Gade, Journal staff Meade County Sheriff Pat West makes a donation while attending the Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department free-will donation chili feed on Saturday night at the fire hall. Matt Gade, Journal staff Related to this story Most Popular Rapid City woman arraigned on horse and donkey neglect, judge recuses herself A Pennington County judge recused herself from an animal neglect case Thursday at the arraignment of 65-year-old Lauri Jobbins of Rapid City, … Rapid City software company changed industry, reaches milestone Ray Hespen and David Kingman found a solution to streamline the way tenants and property managers communicate. That solution is now worth mill… Pennington County judge overturns 1980s double murder conviction After serving almost four decades in prison for a double murder, a 74-year-old man is entitled to a new trial based on DNA testing, a Penningt… West River company receives $3.3 million grant for meat processing expansion A West River company has received a $3.3 million federal grant, which will be used to build a 30,000-square-foot meat processing plant in New … Meade County Sheriff's Office removes animals from The Charm Farm Refuge Charges are pending against the owner of a local animal refuge after horses and other livestock were removed for abuse and neglect, according …