3 yrs old, good with other dogs and kids. 56lbs View on PetFinder
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Pennington County Jury found Allac “A.J.” Dismounts Thrice, 30, of Rapid City not guilty Tuesday afternoon of bludgeoning three people in 2020.
The Sinclair on Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City was broken into three times over St. Patrick's Day weekend.
After a week of testimony and two hours of deliberations, a Pennington County Jury found Allac Dismounts Thrice not guilty of murder and attem…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.