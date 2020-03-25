Christensen named to All-SEC Community Team

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) selected Rapid City native Chelsey Christensen to the All-Conference Gymnastics Community Service Team.

This eight-member selection is meant to highlight an athlete from each SEC school for their volunteering and community service activities.

“I’m so thankful that the University of Missouri and coach Shannon Welker can give us these amazing opportunities both inside and outside of the gym," Christensen said. "I love my community and my team.”

A njunior on the University of Missouri gymnastics team, the Tigers were ranked 14th in the nation at the conclusion of the season which ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic as the team was boarding its charter flight to Georgia for competition.

Christensen has been an active member of the Columbia community since she arrived on the Missouri campus as a freshman. Throughout her time at Missouri, Christensen has dedicated her time visiting patients at the hospital with organizations such as Playing 4 Hope and Caleb’s Pitch.