Chadron Christian Connection will "Show Their Colors" during the July luncheon July 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Joelle Keith of Chadron. The special feature presentation will be Bobby Bernhardt of Hay Springs sharing about "Honor Flight Veterans."
The main speaker, Russ Seger, pastor of the United Congregational Church in Chadron, will share his testimony, "The Many Roads of Ministry."
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m. July 6, 2019. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.