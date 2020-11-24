Christmas tours of Historic Adams House begin Dec. 3

Deadwood History, Inc. will host self-guided Christmas tours of the Historic Adams House from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 5, and 10, 11, and 12. Celebrate the season by touring this historic home in all of its holiday grandeur. Tickets are $8 for members, $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Purchase tickets at the door or online at DeadwoodHistory.com. Masks are required. A facemask will be supplied if you do not have one.

During the holiday season, the Historic Adams House will be elegantly dressed in a variety of Christmas colors and traditions. The open house-style tour will highlight several rooms decorated with special themes. Deadwood History staff will be available to provide information and answer questions about the house, the families who lived there, and the Christmas decor.

Every visitor will receive a mini truffle from Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt will be available for children, and the Adams House gift shop will be stocked with a variety of unique items for Christmas shopping.