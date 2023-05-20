St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is looking for enthusiastic gardeners to plant and harvest vegetables this summer. The church is using its Seeds of Hope Community Garden to help fight food insecurity in Rapid City.

The garden began four years ago with four raised bed plots. This year, it’s expanded to 13 raised bed plots, seven of which are still available to volunteers in the community who want to plant and grow vegetables.

“We want some really specific things – cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, beets, carrots, pumpkins, watermelon — food that can be prepared pretty easily and we can grow pretty easily in big amounts,” said Cindy Rains, a Master Gardener and coordinator of the Seeds of Hope Community Garden. “Hopefully maybe we can even try some lettuces.”

Each garden is 4 by 12 feet; the church supplies the garden space, soil preparation and water. Participating gardeners are encouraged to donate a portion of the vegetables they grow, and St. Andrew’s will deliver the donations to Youth and Family Services for its Summer Food Service Program. Gardeners can also choose to donate vegetables to the organizations of their choice.

This year, YFS hopes to serve at least 100 meals a day to children and senior citizens through its Summer Food Service Program. Last summer, between May 31 and Aug. 19, YFS served 5,022 meals to children, teens and adults.

St. Andrew’s also wants to give to Feeding South Dakota by finding sponsors for each raised bed garden plot. Sponsorship costs $100 per raised bed garden, and the church welcomes businesses, organizations or individuals who want to sponsor a garden. Sponsors can choose to make a $100 donation and plant and harvest vegetables in their garden, or they choose to simply make a donation.

“We’ll do the gardening if somebody wanted to sponsor (a garden plot),” Rains said. “We would really like some corporate sponsors...Our main purpose is to serve hungry people, especially those who need fresh, healthy food.”

The $100 sponsorships will be donated to Feeding South Dakota, which can purchase three meals for every dollar given. In 2022, Feeding South Dakota distributed 12.9 million pounds of food statewide, and that included 2.6 million pounds of produce.

The Seeds of Hope Community Garden also welcomes volunteers who may not want to care for an entire garden plot but who can assist with other chores, Rains said.

“There are several of us that are going to plant those (unclaimed gardens) unless somebody contacted us fairly soon (to take one). There will always be gardening that needs to be done if people just want to have their hands in it,” Rains said.

“If they want to help, we need help with all aspects – the growing, watering, gathering the harvest and transporting it to YFS,” she said.

Rains and the church are grateful for support and donations from the community that have helped the garden grow. A boy working toward his Eagle Scout badge built the garden’s first four beds. A group of veterans cut up donated roofing materials to make more raised beds, and a donation of enough 8-foot-high fencing to surround all the garden beds keeps the deer away, Rains said. More raised beds were added last summer.

A volunteer transformed old cattle feeders into planters that gardeners can use to grow climbing plants. The garden also has four compost piles in various processes of composting, Rains said.

Rains is a retired nurse who became a Master Gardener, began growing vegetables and assisted with a church’s community garden in Pueblo, Colo., before moving to Rapid City.

“The reason God has me up here is to start a garden,” said Rains, who spearheaded the Seeds of Hope Community Garden.

St. Andrew’s started a community garden in an effort to be a good steward of its church property, and to care for its neighbors by providing fresh vegetables to those who are food insecure. Seeds of Hope has proved to be a therapeutic resource, too, for a group of local veterans who garden there as a way to cope with PTSD.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Seeds of Hope Community Garden are located at 910 Sioux San Drive in Rapid City. For more information or to volunteer in the garden, contact Cindy Rains at 605-431-6318.

Summer Food Service Program

Youth and Family Services’ Summer Food Service Program will serve lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 through Aug. 16 at Youth and Family Services, 410 E. Monroe St. in Rapid City.

Lunches will be served to all children, ages 1 through 18, at no charge. Meals will be provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The meals are provided with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Additionally, thanks to a partnership with Meals on Wheels and a grant from Black Hills Area Community Foundation, Youth and Family Services will provide free lunches to adults. For more information about adult lunches, contact Darcie Decker at 605-341-7231.