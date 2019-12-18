As Christmas comes around, Chadron churches are offering plenty of services for the spiritual celebration of the holiday.
First Baptist Church at 802 Chadron Ave. will have a Christmas brunch and service on Dec. 22 starting at 9:30 am. The church will also have a Christmas Eve candlelight service that starts at 4:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 304 Cedar St. will have a Children’s Liturgy on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., with a Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. There will also be a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s Day Mass will be Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.
Grace Episcopal Church at Fifth and Bordeaux will offer a 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at Ninth and Cedar will have Divine Service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Immanuel Lutheran Church at 747 Ann St. will have Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. The church will also have a Service of Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Chadron Community Church at Eighth and Maple will have a celebration of carols, Communion and scripture on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Chadron Berean Church at Fourth and Shelton will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
Chadron Christian Church at 936 West 10th Street will have Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m.
The Open Door Church, located at 1350 Table Road 13 miles south and five miles west of Chadron, will have their Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
The Chadron United Methodist Church at 847 Shelton Street will have a candlelight Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. The church will also have Christmas Eve services at Crest View Care Center, 420 Gordon Ave., at 10 a.m., and at Prairie Pines Lodge, 900 West Seventh St., at 2 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 936 West Tenth St. will have their Christmas services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ at 370 Chadron Ave. will have services at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.