Rapid City's administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth Freedom Day.

With the federal, state and city observance of the holiday, the Rapid City Council’s Monday meeting will be moved to Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed as part of the holiday observance. Trash collection operations will be suspended next Monday with Monday’s collection taking place on Tuesday. Tuesday through Friday collections will take place on normal rotation; residents are asked to leave cans out until they're collected. Some routes may be delayed until the following day.

Rapid Transit Services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will not be operating. The Rapid City Public Library and The Monument will also be closed.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena has scheduled public skate from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Roosevelt Swim Center will operate regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with open swim scheduled on the holiday from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m. The outdoor swimming pools at Horace Mann, Parkview and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The Rapid City Airport will be open with administrative offices closed. Rapid City Police and Fire departments will be operating on normal shift schedules with administrative offices closed.

In May, Mayor Steve Allender announced the City of Rapid City will observe Juneteenth Freedom Day and Native American Day as official city holidays.

Juneteenth commemorates and observes the official end of slavery in the United States, when three months after the Civil War ended and two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, word of freedom finally reached enslaved people in Texas.