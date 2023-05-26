Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Most Rapid City facilities will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

Rapid Transit System’s RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will not be operating Monday for the holiday.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed Memorial Day. Trash collection is suspended Monday with Monday’s collection set for Tuesday and Tuesday through Friday collections operating on a normal schedule; residents are advised to leave trash out until it’s collected.

The Rapid City Library will be closed Sunday and Monday. The Monument will be closed Monday.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena has scheduled public skate from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Roosevelt Swim Center will operate regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. with open swim scheduled on the holiday from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.

The Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool will open for the summer season on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Rapid City Airport will be open with administrative offices closed. Rapid City Police and Fire Departments will be operating on normal shift schedules with administrative offices closed.