Rapid City's administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 7 in observance of Good Friday.

The holiday closure will affect city transit and trash collection services. Some facilities will be open and operating on Good Friday, but will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Rapid Transit Services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride, will not be operating on Good Friday, but will operate on a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday.

The City Landfill will be closed and there will be no collections Friday, April 7. The Landfill operated regular hours Wednesday with trash collection crews resuming where they left off Monday afternoon. Crews will be working to collect Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday trash routes on Wednesday and Thursday and collect Friday’s trash routes on Thursday. Leave containers out until collected. Recycling collections are suspended until next week.

The Landfill will be open with normal hours of operation on Saturday, April 8.

The Rapid City Library will be open Friday and Saturday, but closed Sunday.

The Roosevelt Swim Center has extended open swim hours in both pools Monday through Friday of spring break week with leisure pool hours from noon to 8:15 p.m. and lap pool hours from noon to 4 p.m. Both pools will be open Saturday, April 8 from noon to 7:45 p.m.

The facility will be closed Easter Sunday.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena will have public skate hours on Thursday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.; Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; and Saturday from 1:30-3:15 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

The facility will be closed Easter Sunday.

The Monument’s administrative offices and ticket offices will be closed on Good Friday. Saturday ticket offices will open at noon for weekend events.

Rapid City Fire and Police Departments will have normal shift operations with administrative offices closed Good Friday.

The Rapid City Regional Airport terminal will be open with flights operating as scheduled. Travelers should check with their airlines for flight schedules. Administrative offices will be closed.