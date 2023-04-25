Lifeguards, swim instructors, cemetery maintenance, golf course labor, landscape maintenance workers and mowers are just some of the positions remaining available for the season, according to City Parks and Recreation officials.

City pools are set to open later in May and with warmer temperatures, parks and greenways are showing signs of growth. The call is out for those seeking seasonal work.

“We are still in need of lifeguards and swim instructors,” said City Aquatics Program Specialist Barb Iwan. “It’s important we have the numbers we need to adequately staff our pools so we don’t reach a situation where we have to limit hours or close one of the pool facilities due to lack of staff.”

Lawn and custodial maintenance are also critical needs in the city’s parks system and at the City cemetery.

"We are in immediate need of mowers and lawn maintenance workers,” said City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “We have great seasonal jobs available to assist in keeping our parks, greenways, golf courses and cemetery areas groomed and maintained.”

Lifeguard and instructor applicants must have an American Red Cross Lifeguard with Waterpark certification, and be at least 15 years old by the end date of certification class. Job duties include monitoring pool safety, conducting pool patrols and enforcing pool rules to prevent accidents, ability to respond to emergency situations, provide first aid and assist with swim lessons.

Sign-ups are still available for the lifeguard class scheduled for May 4 to 7 with an opportunity to be certified to work for the upcoming season. Register for classes at https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs or call the Roosevelt Swim Center with questions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.rcgov.org. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at (605) 394-4175 or the Roosevelt Swim Center at (605) 394-5223.