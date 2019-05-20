An ordinance requiring a permit for the concealed carrying of firearms will be stricken from Rapid City's municipal code.
The Rapid City Council approved the repeal on Monday to remain in compliance with laws South Dakota recently adopted pertaining to gun rights. The amendment passed with no discussion and by a unanimous vote with all members of council present save for Jason Salamun.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kristi Noem signed into law a bill that allows South Dakotans to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Under the old statute, gun owners had to pass state background checks with their respective county sheriff's departments and pay a $10 fee.
Another bill that made it to Noem's desk during the last legislative session forbids municipalities, townships and counties from passing ordinances that restrict gun ownership and nullifies existing local-level gun control measures.
New open container rules approved
Rapid City is making it easier to obtain permission for open containers at special events.
Previously, any applicant who sought a special event permit had to appear before the city council for to receive authorization for open containers in a public place. Now, event hosts can work with Parks Department staff directly for that permission over the course of the application process.
The city council approved the amendment, which applies to small private gatherings. It does not extend to special public events where alcohol is sold. The matter was unanimously approved.
According to Rapid City, the ordinance was developed in collaboration with members of the city parks and police departments.
During Monday night's meeting, the city council also heard from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Director Craig Baltzer on the status of the center's arena expansion. Baltzer presented several new drawings of the $130 million project detailing proposed locations for premiere and handicapped seating, concession areas and rentable spaces.
The blueprints also showcased two lounges, one public and one private.