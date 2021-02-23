Civic Center looking forward to a better 2021

Losing major annual events like the Black Hills Pow Wow and Lakota Nations Invitational had a significant impact on the Rapid City economy.

But Julie Jensen, CEO and President of Visit Rapid City, said that 2021 is already looking up for the area.

"So far this year, occupancy levels at local hotels are above 2020, which were pre-pandemic numbers," Jensen said. "We are doing incredible things with the additional marketing funds we received from the state."

Jensen said she knows it hasn't been easy for the Civic Center staff to host big events during the pandemic but the results of their efforts are undeniable.

She said the good news is only beginning for 2021 because she believes that conventions and meetings that other states still aren't allowing will be the source of growth for Rapid City.

"We follow safety practices, but we allow meetings that other states don't," she said. "That will be huge for us."

Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer agreed that the facility is enjoying success early this year but it hasn't been easy.