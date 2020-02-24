Class B Girls Region Playoffs

  • Updated

MONDAY'S SCORES

Region 1B

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35

Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick Area 26

Region 2B

North Central 53, Sunshine Bible 24

Region 3B

James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 34

Arlington 49, Iroquois/Doland 31

Region 4B

Chester Area 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Region 5B

Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42

Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Region 6B

Bon Homme 47, Marty 33

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45

Region 7B

Philip 49, Jones County 37

Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54

Region 8B

Bison 53, McIntosh 32

Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25

Timber Lake 64, Takini 43

