Class B Girls Region Playoffs

MONDAY'S SCORES
Region 1B
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35
Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick Area 26
Region 2B
North Central 53, Sunshine Bible 24
Region 3B
James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 34
Arlington 49, Iroquois/Doland 31
Region 4B
Chester Area 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Region 5B
Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Region 6B
Bon Homme 47, Marty 33
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45
Region 7B
Philip 49, Jones County 37
Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54
Region 8B
Bison 53, McIntosh 32
Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25
Timber Lake 64, Takini 43