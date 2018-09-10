HOT SPRINGS- Members of Keep Hot Springs Beautiful participated in the first two parts of their collaboration with A Growing Global Movement to Break Free From Plastic.
The first part was trash clean-up. Participants met at the North Picnic Shelter to pick up trash. They picked up trash along Fall River from the Minnekhata Bridge to the North River Street Bridge.
Next, the group sorted collected trash into material categories. They collected two bags of garbage, a bag of plastic and a bag of aluminium.
Interesting items found in the riverbed included: a beanbag chair, basketball and kitchen knife.
The third portion of the project will take place Thursday, September 13 at 9:30 in Centennial Park. There, the group will do a material audit on the plastic found.
The goal of the process is, "to help identify what some of the largest producers of un-recyclable plastic pollution are we can try to address the issues directly from the source," said a press release from KHSB.
All are welcome to participate in the audit Thursday morning.