A clown who once famously tackled a rogue audience member in a Rapid City rodeo ring is back in town for this year's Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo.
Justin “Rumpshaker” Rumford was working the Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fair in Rapid City on Aug. 25, 2016, when a drunken man climbed into the ring not once, but twice.
The first time, the man ran around in the ring, climbed back out, evaded security personnel and vanished.
Rumford told the audience, “The next guy that jumps in here is going to get tackled by the clown!”
When the drunken man returned for a second dash through the rodeo ring — just after a saddle bronc ride, with the bucking horse still running loose — Rumford sprang into action.
The 275-pound former linebacker sprinted toward the drunken runner and pile-drove him into the dirt. Groans and cheers erupted from the crowd of roughly 2,000 spectators. The man was hauled out of the arena by members of the event staff and was later convicted of disorderly conduct.
It was a memorable rodeo, but so is every rodeo that features Rumford, who has been honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Clown of the Year seven consecutive times, stretching back to 2012. The award is voted on by his peers and rodeo committees.
“I don’t know if I deserve it, but I’m fortunate to accept it," he said. "It’s unbelievable.”
Rumford, who lives in Ponca City, Okla., works rodeos from coast to coast. His job is twofold: providing provides laughs and bantering with the announcer. The laughs come from jokes and comedic performances, which have included cheerleading routines and "daredevil" performances with a tiny motorcycle.
During the bull riding, his more dangerous job begins. As a barrelman, Rumford provides an oasis of safety for bullfighters and bull riders, in case an angry bull decides to chase them.
Rumford grew up in a rodeo family and competed in junior high, high school and college rodeo. He was a full-time steer wrestler until he suffered a serious knee injury. While he recovered, he worked as an assistant rodeo coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. After his knee healed, he helped with the Cody (Wyo.) Night Rodeo for three seasons, then began as a livestock truck driver for North Platte’s stock contractor, Bennie Beutler, of Beutler and Son Rodeo.
Then, Rumford gave clowning a try.
“I worked the Pretty Prairie (Kan.) bull riding, and they gave me a great check," he said. "And I thought, 'Why the heck am I working so hard when I can get paid to have fun!' So I jumped ship for the clown life.”
In September 2013, Rumford and his wife, Ashley, became the parents of triplets: daughters Livi and Lola, and a son, Bandy.
“I have a 44-foot trailer,” Rumford said, “and I can bring the whole family with me."