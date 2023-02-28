The 2022-23 Chadron High School Wrestling season saw some big wins at State, including the first time in 40 years Chadron had two state champions. But beyond the year-end mat action, team members imrpoved over the past few months.

Girls coach Caleb Haskell said all of the girls improved over the season, especially with it being a newer program and new wrestlers coming in. Brooklynn Hoffman, Fia Rasmussen, Sara LeBere and Addie Diers all had significant improvements, Haskell said. “They all wrestled well at State, but none them except maybe Kenli [Boeselager] are satisfied with their performances. They’re hungry to continue to make improvements to be on the medal stand or higher on the medal stand.”

Haskell said the girls finished 15th, and gave a shout out to the boys for finishing 13th. Tough not a top 10 finish like they hoped, Haskell said they finished well with Kenli Boeselager coming home a state champ and Fia Rasmussen earning a state medal.

“We bring back everybody next year,” Haskell said, “so it will be exciting.”

Haskell said giving Boeselager the gold medal at State had a personal connection. Though he never won a state title in his career, Haskell said having the gold medal and giving it to Kenli was “a very, very special moment.”

Boys coach Jamie Slingsby said seven of the 13 wrestlers this season were freshmen or first year wrestlers.

“They all contributed throughout the season,” he said, “and improved immensely from the beginning of the season to the end.” Of the 13, 11 are coming back if they choose to. Slingsby added when wrestlers see the success of their teammates it makes them hungry for continued improvement.

Leaving this season are seniors Braden Underwood and Rhett Cullers. Both qualified for State, where Cullers earned a fourth place medal. “Of course, I was excited for Quinn’s match,” Slingsby said, referring to Quinn Bailey’s state title. “But for Rhett to finish his season, as a medalist was great.”

Slingsby noted the boys team might be Class C next year, though nothing has been confirmed, which would change up the schedule a bit.

Haskell said the girls team will try to head east a bit more next season, getting more matches into the schedule and try to max out the schedule points.

As for opponents this season, Slingsby said opponents like Scottsbluff and Cozad help gauge where the team’s at, and the tournament in Northwest gave them a good look at Northwest and Pierce.

Haskell said Sandhills Valley has a tough trio “that gave us a run for our money a couple times during the season. Truthfully, all of the girls wrestling power comes from the eastern side of the state, and specifically northeast Nebraska. One of the goals next season is to get over to northeast Nebraska and see some of that competition.”

Haskell further added both Boeslager and Bailey are on track to take three successive State titles.