While the Chadron State football team is loaded with veterans on offense and is rebuilding on defense, the coaches on each side of the ball frequently mention consistency when they discuss their units.
Head coach Jay Long, who also coaches the offensive line, and offensive coordinator Chris Stein said they are pleased with the consistency they’ve witnessed.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Larson said that once his contingent becomes more consistent he’ll be delighted, but knows it won’t happen overnight.
Each of the coaches say the Eagles had a good first week of practice.
“We’ve had seven days and have 18 to go,” Long noted on Monday. “I was happy with the first week. I’m impressed by our conditioning. I’ll attribute a lot of that to our strength and conditioning coach, EJ Kreis, and the fact that so many of our players (about 40) stayed in Chadron and worked out with him this summer.
“It’s also nice to have so many veterans who have played a lot. They know how to react no matter what the other team throws at them,” Long noted.
The Eagles’ offense has returned nine starters on offense, along with many of the backups in each of the segments.
Long added, “Of course, we need to get better and we’ll always focus on consistency. That’s what it takes to be successful. This year we hope to mix some big plays into our drives.”
Stein said he thinks the Eagles have been both more consistent and explosive than they were in the spring.
“I was pleased with our first week of practice,” Stein noted. “We thought we played well in the spring but everybody seems to have made a few strides since then. We’ve got some tools to work with.”
Receivers coach Logan Masters said redshirt freshman Chad Mikelson of Julesburg, Colo., has been impressive and in apt to be in the primary rotation this fall. Masters also noted that the only senior among the receivers, 6-foot-6 Matt Reader, has recovered sufficiently from shoulder surgery he had after he’d also played basketball last winter to take part in most of the drills.
During a scrimmage last week, Reader was applauded by his teammates after he caught a long pass.
Larson admits that the Eagles’ defense, which graduated 10 regulars from a year ago, had its “ups and downs” during the first week of practice.
“We’re coming along day by day, but have a long ways to go,” Larson said. “Any time you play freshmen or rookies in college or the NFL, they’ll have some rookie moments. You just hope the veterans can pick them up and get them back on track.”
The defensive coordinator said lots of evaluating will take place this week.
“We’re still deciding who’s in the mix and need to get our rotations set so we can give the guys who are going to play most of the repetitions,” Larson said.
Larson said several freshmen are among those being evaluated on defense.
The defense also has five transfers, including two who went through spring drills.
One of those who joined the team this fall, Marvin Williams, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle, made a major impression as fall workouts were opening. Both Long and Larson said he’s the first transfer lineman they can remember who made it through each of the conditioning tests on his first attempt.
“He did that because he had worked hard before he got here and also be ‘he wanted to do it.’ He’s still learning our techniques, but he’s getting closer to being ready to help us every day,” Larson said of Williams.
Larson added that he’s impressed by the leadership shown by the four seniors on this year’s defense—end Kyle Temple, linebackers Merritt Crabtree and Keenan Johnson and safety Zech James.
“We need them to take charge on the field and make sure everybody’s where they should be,” the coach said. “They’ve been doing that. I was really impressed with Zech James (senior safety) last week when he talked to the whole team about perseverance. He did it well and everybody listened.”
While several Eagles are “dinged up a bit,” according to one coach, only one has suffered what appears to be a serious injury. Redshirt freshman Jaxon King, a safety from Fleming, Colo., suffered a broken bone in a non-contact drill early in camp and is expected to be sidelined from six to eight weeks.