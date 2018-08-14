The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team swept Spearfish Tuesday for its first win of the season.
The Comets got a flight one win from Ella Hancock over Silvee McCoy 6-1, 6-2; Julia Anderson also topped Hannah Brun 6-3, 6-2; Paige Wagner topped Annelise DeBeaumont 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Maher defeated Anna Engen 6-3, 6-0; and Anna Ligtenberg closed out the singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win.
In doubles action, Anderon and Hancock topped McCoy and Brun 6-1, 6-2; Ligtenberg and Bridget Schneller beat DeBeaumont and Kahra Campbell 6-2, 6-4; and the team of Mia Shankle and Wagner took down Engen and Lauren Strand 6-2, 6-2.
Christian is next in action at the West River Invitational which begins Thursday, while Spearfish hosts Madison Thursday before beginning the West River Invitational Friday.
Soccer
Spearfish splits with Pierre to start season
The Spearfish boys' soccer team got a big win in its first game of the season, while the girls' team suffered an early loss.
The Spartan boys topped the Governors 6-0 while the girls lost 2-0.
No further information was made available.
Both the boys' and girls' teas travel across the state Friday for games against Sioux Falls Washington Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday.