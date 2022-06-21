Commissioners agree to continue dual county program

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:18 a.m. June 14

The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Member present was Jake Stewart.

Wade Yada, Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board. He said grading is being done in all three districts and when moisture is received grading is a priority. In District #1 they are hauling rock on Beaver Valley Road, District #2 they are hauling rock on Hollibaugh Road and in District #3 they are hauling rock for Squaw Creek Road. He reported that the rock crusher has been very problematic and is broke down constantly. Murphy Tractor has acknowledged that it should have been gone through and serviced properly before it was delivered to Dawes County for use.

Yada has been in contact with Mike Bateman, and is also tracking hours, working and non-working for the rock crusher, which is sitting at the Goff pit. Trailer bids for the skid steer and lack of job applicants were also discussed. Three tourism grants were reviewed and approved, including: Crawford Senior Pro Rodeo for $1,000, Chadron Chamber of Commerce for $873 and Bands on Bordeaux for $1,350.

The Public Defender’s Office submitted a request, also approved, for permission to use a .gov email address.

Commissioner Rivera stated that he had attended a meeting held by Sioux County concerning USDA APHIS and Wildlife Services. He said that previously Sioux County and Dawes County were together in this program. It was decided to keep Dawes County and Sioux County together in this coverage. Commissioner Rivera signed the agreement on behalf of Dawes County.

Discussion was held on filling the position of Commissioner District #3. Deputy county Attorney Edmund said the County Clerk, County Treasurer and the County Attorney will make the appointment of who will fulfill the term. They have 45 days by state statute to do so. The appointment will be made at a public meeting.

Commissioner Rivera had a list of people who had expressed interest. Commissioner Rivera is to share the names he has and if anyone is interested in serving in this capacity they are to contact one of the three elected officials who will make the decision.

Jennifer Borie met with the Board to discuss the written HR proposal that was requested at the May 24 meeting. The Commissioners had reviewed the proposal and questioned the pay structure for the services. The pay for this was structured as an amount for each pay period. Edmund said that due to employee classification this was not possible. However, there are four employees that are currently paid in this manner. It was stated that the Board can remove the funding for employee wages at any time for budget purposes without notice.

Jean Andersen and Brittany Stetson with AFLAC met with the Board. They shared a handout that showed the tax benefit to the employer and also to the employee with using the AFLAC services. It is a supplement and at this time 57 Dawes County employees are participating. She explained the savings and also shared a free service of bill saver that is provided by AFLAC to all employees at no cost.

Custodian Brad Streeks, met with the Board to go over sprinkler bids. He had only one bid from Down’s Services for expanding the sprinkler system on courthouse grounds, but two different versions. One would service the southwest corner of the grounds from the small shed south and west and up to south paved parking area and outside the sidewalks at a cost of $16,318.65; the second would be for $10,541.18 with lesser area covered being inside the sidewalks.

Streeks also said that he had a bid from Chadron Glass for windows at 250 Main Street. Commissioner Stewart clarified that the window project at 250 Main would be ARPA funding.

The bids were received, and these items may be reviewed and discussed at budget time.

Treasurer Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer entered the meeting to discuss a previous county tax sale. The Treasurer’s deed on this property was done and had not gone into foreclosure status. It was stated that taxes must be collected but that interest in certain situations may be written off. He will confer with Edmund about this particular parcel.

Veterans Service Officer Gary Bridges approached the Board with an appointment letter. The Veterans Board has made the recommendation that John Duecker will be the replacement for Darrel Marshall who passed away. The Board appointed Duecker to the Veterans Board.

Kami Wills and Nancy Swanson of Mobius Communications met with the Board. They have a grant for $10,000 that they request monies for that will bring fiber optic cable to Fort Robinson.

Presently there is cable going to the golf course in Crawford. Swanson stated that the cost of cable is approximately $25,000 per mile. The grant is due by July 1 and the project would not be done until summer of 2023. No decision was made.

The Board took a break at 10:40 A.M. and returned within 3 minutes.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 28 beginning at 9 a.m.in the Commissioner Room. The agenda will close at noon on June 23. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

Prior to the meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners, the Board of Equalization met at 9 a.m.

Commissioner Rivera expressed condolences on behalf of Dawes County to the family of Levi Grant who passed away and was Commissioner for District #3. Commission Stewart extended sympathy to Commissioner Vic Rivera and family as his mother recently passed away.

Discussion ensued on the LB644 postcards. They may be mailed to taxpayers to inform them if there is going to be an increase in the levy limit for certain entities. After discussion Lindy

Coleman and Jake Stewart were in agreement to stay with MIPS for the printing of such postcards if the need arises.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0