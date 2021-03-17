Commissioners hear road reports

The public meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was 9:08 a.m. March 9. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
Ken Marlett expressed concern with Norwesca Road clean-up. He indicated for the record that trees are unnecessarily being removed causing a potential erosion problem; signage originally installed by the County has been ripped out of the ground and several signs are no longer usable. Commissioner Rivera reported his crews are removing debris from the right of way for an up-coming project.
Road updates ensued, including:
Commissioner Grant: The sign man wants to buy more signs; District 3 needs a new truck; the sand contract has been signed and summer fuel bids will be sought due to increasing gas prices.
Commissioner Rivera: Need to figure out reclaiming of pits; need to host a workshop to brief road construction crew; need to hire one individual in his district and culverts will be purchased soon due to a potential 25% increase.
Commissioner Stewart: need to hire an individual in his district and crews will start pulling roads in April of 2021. A surplus discussion ensued and District 3 has tons of bridge timber they need to get rid of. A surplus auction on-line was discussed.
The Board announced Road Superintendent announcements have been sent out State wide and interviews will be scheduled at a later date. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent all fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Correspondences acknowledged by the Board included NAEM nomination forms; NCAP and NNDC newsletters.
Custodian Brad Streeks met with the Board and presented a bid from KONE to install a new pump in the elevator located at 250 Main Street. The bid, $7,984 was later accepted.
In other business a Travel Board grant in the amount of $1,500 for the Colter Run was reviewed and approved by the Board. A Special Designated License (SDL) request by JT Wild Inc. dba Wild’s for a wedding reception Aug. 28 was also reviewed and approved.
Chadron Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer presented the 2021 Juvenile Justice Grant application in the amount of $31,629, which was reviewed and approved. She also informed the Board she will be applying for the supplemental grant money in May of 2021 to keep the Social Worker in a full-time position. Diversion programs were also discussed.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be March 23 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on March 18. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.