Commissioners hear road reports

The Board announced Road Superintendent announcements have been sent out State wide and interviews will be scheduled at a later date. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent all fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Correspondences acknowledged by the Board included NAEM nomination forms; NCAP and NNDC newsletters.

Custodian Brad Streeks met with the Board and presented a bid from KONE to install a new pump in the elevator located at 250 Main Street. The bid, $7,984 was later accepted.

In other business a Travel Board grant in the amount of $1,500 for the Colter Run was reviewed and approved by the Board. A Special Designated License (SDL) request by JT Wild Inc. dba Wild’s for a wedding reception Aug. 28 was also reviewed and approved.

Chadron Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer presented the 2021 Juvenile Justice Grant application in the amount of $31,629, which was reviewed and approved. She also informed the Board she will be applying for the supplemental grant money in May of 2021 to keep the Social Worker in a full-time position. Diversion programs were also discussed.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be March 23 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on March 18. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

