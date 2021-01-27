Commissioners reorganized for 2021

During the Jan. 12 meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners several resolutions were adopted for the ensuing year 2021, in reorganizing the board.
Jake Stewart was nominated and approved as board chairman, with Vic Rivera as vice chair. In establishing board appointments, it was moved to assign outgoing commissioner Webb Johnson’s appointments to newly-elected commissioner Levi Grant, with one exception. While Johnson was head of the Safety Committee, that responsibility will go to eh board chairman.
Grant indicated he has no problem taking over the Board assignments but suggested these Boards start being rotated out so each commissioner gets a feel for all boards being represented.
Financial institutions and legal publications were also set for the year, as well as the 911 surcharge rate of $1 per line. Dates for commissioner and Board of Equalization meetings were approved as well.
Veterans Service Officer Gary Bridges met with the Board and presented updates for October through December. In comparison to 2019 at this same time and taking into consideration COVID-19 the Veteran’s office has seen an increase in walk-ins, increased financial aid and recently sent out Christmas cards with 40 of those recipients’ also receiving a $25 gift card.
In other business the Board discussed the Seegrist agreement. There needs to be an agreement put in place with Seegrists to use their product. A surplus request from the Court systems for two office chairs was reviewed and approved. Commissioner Grant suggested for future surplus requests that other department heads be contacted to see if they can use what’s being put on surplus. Sealed bids were set to be accepted through January 25, with the bid awarded at this week’s commissioner meeting.
George Ledbetter, spokesperson for the NW Trails Association, met with the Board regarding an Interim trail alignment request relevant to the Cowboy Trail Connection project. The railroad has granted an easement for the trail connection which will run along the railroad right of way. He indicated for the record this trail will have a huge economic impact on the area. Commissioner Stewart suggested the group work with the Dawes County Sign Technician. Commissioner Grant suggested a permit process to avoid the county ending up being financially responsible if continued financial aid isn’t available to maintain the trail. All Board members present agreed to a two-year review of the Cowboy Trail Connection project. Ledbetter reported an engineering study will be done for Phase 1 of the project.
A motion was approved to allow the Cowboy Trail Connection to have interim trail crossing on all of Alpha Road east of Chadron and seven tenths of a mile on Redfern Road starting at the west end upon completion of signage.
A road petition request from OPTK Networks was reviewed by the Board. The company will install a service line to customers located in 9-31-49 pm Deadhorse Road with the District 2 Crew Chief present during the install process. It will be the responsibility of OPTK Networks to contact the Crew Chief before installation occurs.
Andre Henley approached the Board regarding denial of General Assistance. He requested information relevant to submittal, rules and regulations in applying for General Assistance. He indicated he has spoken with several State representatives relevant to this issue. He reported most programs provide brochures or literature relevant to the services they offer. Stewart asked Henley for his personal information so he is able to share information he has or may acquire.
The Dawes County Commissioners also met this week on Jan. 26. No information was available prior to press time, but their agenda included the annual weed report from Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper, 4-H updates from Tessa Reece of UNL Extension, discussion on a bridge inspection proposal from Stacy Swinney and explanation on the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.