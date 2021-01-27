Commissioners reorganized for 2021

During the Jan. 12 meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners several resolutions were adopted for the ensuing year 2021, in reorganizing the board.

Jake Stewart was nominated and approved as board chairman, with Vic Rivera as vice chair. In establishing board appointments, it was moved to assign outgoing commissioner Webb Johnson’s appointments to newly-elected commissioner Levi Grant, with one exception. While Johnson was head of the Safety Committee, that responsibility will go to eh board chairman.

Grant indicated he has no problem taking over the Board assignments but suggested these Boards start being rotated out so each commissioner gets a feel for all boards being represented.

Financial institutions and legal publications were also set for the year, as well as the 911 surcharge rate of $1 per line. Dates for commissioner and Board of Equalization meetings were approved as well.

Veterans Service Officer Gary Bridges met with the Board and presented updates for October through December. In comparison to 2019 at this same time and taking into consideration COVID-19 the Veteran’s office has seen an increase in walk-ins, increased financial aid and recently sent out Christmas cards with 40 of those recipients’ also receiving a $25 gift card.