Fall is in the air, and communities across northwest Nebraska are celebrating.
Chadron’s fifth annual Harvest Fest is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Downtown Plaza located at Second and Main streets. The Farmers Market Extravaganza will be the final day of the season for the Northwest Nebraska Farmers Market, with additional Harvest Fest activities planned. There will be local entertainment, fresh produce, a magic show, face painting, a hay maze, kids games and plenty of vendors to visit.
Plan to bring your own painted pumpkin featuring a creative design and enter it in the Painted Pumpkin Contest. First place prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 0-6, 7-11, 12-15 and 16 and up. New this year will be a Mini Runza Eating Contest, limited to only five participants, so be sure to sign up early for the 11 a.m. event. Local celebrity guest judges will be on hand, and the winner will receive a special prize from Runza.
Vendor spots for the Chadron Harvest Fest are still available. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Crawford is also marking the fifth anniversary of its Legend Buttes Rumble Hot Rods, Customs and Classics Car Show and Crafters Market this month with events taking place at a new location Sept. 27-28. The Legend Buttes Rumble is moving from downtown to the Crawford City Park this year.
Friday will include a meet and greet at Q's Dairy Sweet from 5:30-8 p.m., and Saturday's registration at the City Park begins at 8 a.m. The car show will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vintage campers and antique tractors are also welcome to join the show. A burnout contest and swap meet are also planned, with prizes awarded in each class.
For registration information, call at 308-668-5053.
The community of Gordon will also celebrate fall Sept. 28 with its Harvest Festival and Car Show. Activities include a grilling challenge, a hay bale decorating contest, food, games and sales.