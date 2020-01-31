Communities without newspapers are costly information deserts

In a company training session that I had the opportunity to participate in recently, the following question was asked, what happens when a community loses their local newspaper? That was followed with a secondary question being asked, how would that community then get their news? As can be expected, the answers varied from things such as social media, word of mouth, friends, neighbors, to answers such as other regional outlets and so forth. All of which are correct in one way or another, but in any event, it was agreed that the community would suffer from accurate, timely and first-hand information.

Yes, they would somehow get the latest business closings, violent crimes committed along with mostly not so pleasant news and information from social media, radio, friends, neighbors etc. And yes, they would get a bit of regional coverage for any high profile crimes and business closings. They might even get lucky (unlucky) and have a major news outlet like the NY Times or Washington Post swoop into town to do a feature story on another dying rural American town.